ಇಂದು ಗುಜರಾತ್ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಸ್ಮೃತಿ, ಶಾ ಗೆಲುವು ಬಹುತೇಕ ಖಚಿತ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Will Ahmed Patel be elected to the Rajya Sabha. The entire nation, probably for the first time is watching an RS election with such keen interest. The Gujarat assembly would vote in the RS elections today. 176 members of the 182-strong Gujarat Assembly would vote to elect three representatives to the Upper House of Parliament and they have four candidates to choose from.