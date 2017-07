ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾದ ಅಮರನಾಥ್ ಯಾತ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ತಲಾ 10 ಲಕ್ಷ

India

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

People from Gujarat who have lost lives will get Rs 10 lakh each from Gujarat Govt, injured to be given Rs 2 lakh: Vijay Rupani,Gujarat CM pic.twitter.com/fUOWmL4Hwd

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 15:40 [IST]

English summary

The Gujarat Government on Tuesday announced Rs. 10 lakh to each of the families of those people from Gujarat who had lost their lives in Monday?s terror attack in Anantnag and Rs. 2 lakh to the families of those injured.