ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಪದವನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಿ ಹೇಳಲು ತಿಣುಕಾಡಿದ ಸಚಿವ!

#WATCH UP Minister Rampati Shastri fails to spell out the full form of #GST pic.twitter.com/wBNUdlBOXf

English summary

In a huge embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Government, one of its Cabinet Minister failed to spell out the full form of GST, which has been implemented from June 30th Midnight.