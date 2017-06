ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಅನ್ವಯವಾಗುವ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ದರಗಳ ಅಂತಿಮ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 8, 2017

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), has released a list of GST rates - titled "GST for common man." The GST is slated for a July 1 rollout. The common man will experience several changes as the new tax regime kicks into service. GST will subsume all major levies including excise, service tax and VAT or value-added tax.