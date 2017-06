ಅಸಮರ್ಥ ಸರಕಾರದಿಂದ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಜಾರಿ: ರಾಹುಲ್ ಟೀಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 16:07 [IST]

Breaking his silence for the first time after Congress decided to boycott the special GST event, Rahul Gandhi called the Narendra Modi government incompetent and insensitive. The Vice President of the AICC took to Twitter to accuse the government of implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime without planning and foresight.