ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ 7 ಸೇರಿ 149 ಅಂಚೆ ಕಚೇರಿ ಪಾಸ್‌ ಪೋರ್ಟ್‌ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚಾಲನೆ

After positive response received from the people,MEA&DOP have now decided to open another 149 POPSK to take the total 235 in the country:

English summary

Now, you may not have to travel too far for getting your passport as the government came up with a plan to open passport centres within a radius of 50 km, while announcing that nearly 150 post offices would start doubling as passport kendras soon.