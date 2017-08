ಗೋರಖ್ ಪುರ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ 9ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಸಾವು

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

9 more deaths of children were reported from the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. The death toll reported since the August 10 tragedy is now at 105. The deaths were confirmed by Dr PK Singh, the BRD Medical College.