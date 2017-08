ಗೋರಖ್ ಪುರ್ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ವೈದ್ಯರ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯ ಕಾರಣ: ವರದಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A report prepared following a probe into the Gorakhpur tragedy in which 30 children died has blamed the doctors for the incident. The report found that it was the laxity on part of the doctors which led to the death of the children allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.