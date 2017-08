ರಾತ್ರಿ ವೇಳೆ ಕಿರಣ್ ಬೇಡಿಯಿಂದ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ರಿಯಾಲಿಟಿ ಚೆಕ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at https://t.co/SkGfvQlBR6

A clip of Night Round done 'incognito' to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours. Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX

English summary

Good job Kiran Bedi, but where is the helmet. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi decided to hit the streets in the night to find out how safe the city was for women. Riding pillion with another woman, Kiran Bedi travelled incognito with her face partially covered with a dupatta.