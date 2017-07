ಮಹಾದಾಯಿ: ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಮನವಿ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದ ಗೋವಾ ಸರ್ಕಾರ

India

In a reply to the letter of Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, who urged Goa Government to arrange a meeting to resolve Mahadayi issue, through a friendly discussion, Goa irrigation minister replied vigorously on saying that the issue should be resolved in Mahadayi tribunal itself. He also mentioned that Goa government doesn't entertain any out side discussion on Mahadayi.