ಹಳೇ 500, 1,000 ನೋಟು ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡವರಿಗೆ ಆಶಾಕಿರಣ !

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 12:18 [IST]

English summary

People with a legitimate reason for not being able to deposit old 500 and 1,000 - rupee notes - like those in prison - cannot be denied the right to swap the outlawed currency for new notes, the Supreme Court said today, asking the government to explain how it will help these citizens by the 17th of this month.