ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿಯನ್ನು ಎಳೆತಂದ ರಾಹುಲ್ಗೆ ಗಡ್ಕರಿ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

India

Balaraj Tantri

When u can blaim shivraj /yogi ji U should blaim karnataka CM for this And gauri ji also working on corruption case on kT government

It's karnataka Your party rules their Don't drag rss and bjp in that Ur CM can't handle it it's his responsibility 1/2

Yes, Sikhs spoke against RSS/BJP and were butchered n streets of Delhi in 1984.RSS workers spoke against RSS/BJP & were killed in KL,WB & KA

Spoke to the CM of Karnataka and mentioned that it's very important that people who have murdered Gauri Lankesh are caught and punished

English summary

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh murder: AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi reaction and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reply to Rahul. Earlier in the day Rahul said, anybody who speaks against the RSS/BJP is attacked & even killed. They want to impose only one ideology which is against the nature of India.