ಹುಲಿ ಉಳಿಸಿ ಅಭಿಯಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿ ಫ್ರೀಡಾ ಪಿಂಟೋ

India

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Actor Frieda Pinto has partnered with an initiative to promote a global awareness movement to save tigers from extinction. Ms. Frieda will promote 'Project CAT: Conserving Acres for Tigers', aimed at raising awareness to preserve the habitats of the declining number of the wild tigers. She has joined hands with Discovery Channel, which has collaborated with the Worldwide Fund for for Nature (WWF).