ಮಹಾತ್ಮಾ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರ ಜೀವ ಉಳಿಸಿದ್ದ 'ಭಿಲಾರೆ ಗುರೂಜಿ' ನಿಧನ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Veteran freedom fighter and leader Bhiku Daji Bhilare, 98, who is believed to have saved Mahatma Gandhi from an assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse in 1944, passed away early on Wednesday at his native village of Bhilar near Mahabaleshwar. The 98-year-old Gandhian, popularly known as 'Bhilare Guruji', was cremated at his village, Bhilar, in Mahabaleshwar Teshil in western Maharashtra's Satara district, family sources said.