ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವಕ್ಕೆ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರಿಗಿಂತ ಹಕ್ಕಿಗಳಿಂದಲೇ ಅಪಾಯ!

ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರಿಗೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದರೆ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ಪಕ್ಷಿಗಳು ಬಹುದೊಡ್ಡ ಅಪಾಯವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಣಮಿಸಿವೆ.

English summary

Birds pose a bigger threat to the Republic Day celebrations compared to terrorists. While general alerts to wake up the security mechanism have been issued by the Intelligence Bureau, the real danger comes from the garbage pile up in East Delhi. The garbage pile up has been attracting birds and this poses a risk to the traditional Republic Day flypast by the Indian Air Force.