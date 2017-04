ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರ್ಖರ ದಿನದ್ದೇ ಗೌಜು!

ಪ್ರತಿವರ್ಷವೂ ಬರುವ ಮುರ್ಖರ ದಿನ ಅಪಹಾಸ್ಯದಿಂದ ನೋವುಂಟು ಮಾಡದೆ, ತಿಳಿ ಹಾಸ್ಯದಿಂದ ಮುಖದಲ್ಲಿ ನಗು ಮೂಡಿಸಲಿ ಎಂಬುದು ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ.

Some political parties have decided that today is best day to release candidate list for MCD Elections. #aprilfoolsday #1stApril

#Jio offer extension is gonna be the most popular #aprilfoolsday prank ever. Please don't fall for it.

I wish Trump comes out and says "April Fool, presidential election was just a prank" #aprilfoolsday

Please note.. #AprilFoolsDay is applicable only for singles. The married have their anniversary. 😁

English summary

There are so many jokes spreading on April fools' day in twitter. Here are some of them for your read.