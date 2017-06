ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ರೈತರ ಮೇಲೆ ಗೋಲಿಬಾರ್, ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 5ಕ್ಕೆ ಏರಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 16:14 [IST]

Tension gripped Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh after a farmer was killed in police firing. At least four people sustained injuries as agitating farmers clashed with police on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, internet services were suspended in the BJP-ruled state owing to widespread protest by farmers' unions.