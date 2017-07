ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ಪತ್ತೆ

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

In a strange incident, in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, an explosive was found by the security personnel with the help of dog squad on July 12 in the premises. As per reports, 150 grams of white powder, wrapped in small plastic bag, was found in the Assembly. Later, it was sent to forensic lab which confirmed that, it is a powerful explosive.