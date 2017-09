ಸರ್ ಎಂವಿ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಜಿನಿಯರ್ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯದ ಮಹಾಪೂರ

India

Trupti Hegde

In loving memory of #SirMVisvesvaraya , scholar, statesman and eminent ENGINEER, we celebrate #EngineersDay on occasion of his birth ann. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/osh87bJjKg

Greetings to all engineers who play a critical role in building the nation on the occasion of #EngineersDay

From Complex Refineries to the Modern #BulletTrain Engineers are the true craftsmen of India. Remembering M Visvesvaraya on #EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/Bmk5AQ4PUw

Tributes to one of the most revered engineers, Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his jayanti and greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay . pic.twitter.com/u2AO1L1NcG

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, recipient of the Indian Republic's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955 was an Indian engineer, scholar, statesman and the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. His birthday which is on 15th September is celebrated as National Engineers' Day all over the nation.