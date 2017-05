ಅಪರೂಪದ ಕೆಂಪು ಪಾಂಡಾ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದವರಿಗೊಂದು ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH Red Panda (endangered species) which was being chased & attacked by stray dogs rescued by SSB along Tezpur-Tawang highway pic.twitter.com/UXNlnQNBvu

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 13:43 [IST]

English summary

A Red Panda, which comes under the category of endangered animals, accidentally found itself in the inhabited area on the Tezpur-Tawang Highway, and was rescued by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday.