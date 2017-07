6,000 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಮಾದಕ ವಸ್ತು ಜಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case. The ED has named prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Swaran SIngh Phillaur and his son Avinash Chander.