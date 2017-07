ಚೀನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಜಿತ್ ದೋವಲ್, ಧೋಕ್ಲಾಂ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಚಿತ್ತ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in China for the BRICS summit and is expected to raise the Doklam standoff with his counterpart. The NSA has a set agenda and all are on this visit as the tensions between the two countries is expected to come down.