ಬಿಹಾರ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಕ್ಕಟ್ಟು, ಬೇರೆಯಾಗ್ತಾರಾ ಲಾಲು-ನಿತೀಶ್?

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Lalu Prasad Yadav will chair a meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)leaders later on Monday, While Nitish Kumar is scheduled to huddle up with Janata Dal United (JD(U)) legislators on Tuesday. The meetings are expected to end speculation on the future of the Bihar alliance.