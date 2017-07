ಡೆಂಗ್ಯೂ, ಚಿಕೂನ್ ಗುನ್ಯಾ ಮತ್ತು ಅಜ್ಜಿ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಅಮೃತಬಳ್ಳಿ ಕಷಾಯ!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Tinospora cordifolia popularely known as guduchi or giloy is a type of medical plant, which is very powerful home remedy for viral fevers like dengue and chikungunya. The boiled juice or decoction of the plant has a very good role in boosting our immune system. The plant is called as Amrutaballi in Kannada language. Grand mothers in Malenadu and semi malenadu area are still preparing decoctions of Amrutaballi in rainy season to keep their family members health well.