ಇನ್ನು ಮುಂದೆ ರೈಲ್ವೇ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲೂ ಜನೌಷಧಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ -ಸುರೇಶ್ ಪ್ರಭು

English summary

Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananthkumar held a detailed discussion with the Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu for opening of Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations and other Railway establishments here today. After the discussion Suresh Prabhu taken decision to open Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations.