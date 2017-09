ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಆದಾಯ, ಖರ್ಚಿನ ಲೆಕ್ಕ!

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The total income of the 7 national parties for the years 2015-16 was Rs 1,033 crore of which Rs 754 crore was declared as spent while Rs 278 was unspent. BJP’s total declared income was Rs 570.86 crore out of which 23.13% or Rs 132.06 crore remained unspent, the Association for Democratic Reforms has said in a report.