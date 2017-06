ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ V/s ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ: ಒಂದು ಹೋಲಿಕೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 14:24 [IST]

Here is the comparison of New Kochi Metro Rail and Bengaluru's Namma Metro. The first phase will be opened to passengers in 2017.A 13.4 km (8.3 mi) section of the line from Aluva to Palarivattom will be opened to public on 17th June 2017 by Mr. Narendra modi, the Prime Minister of India.