ಗುಜರಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಬೇಟೆ, 3500ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಡ್ರಗ್ಸ್ ವಶ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

#WATCH : ICG Ship apprehended Merchant Vessel carrying approx 1500 kgs of heroin valued at about ₹3500 crores off the coast of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/FB5YXlx4ju

English summary

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship apprehended Merchant Vessel carrying approximately 1500 kgs of heroine valued at about Rs. 3500 crore off the coast of Gujarat.