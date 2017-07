2007-2017ರ ಮಧ್ಯೆ 37 ಬಾರಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿತ್ತು ಚೀನಾ ಸೇನೆ!

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

New Delhi has sought to play down the latest Chinese incursion at Barahoti in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred in the last week of July. A top official in Delhi when contacted about the incident said that such issues have taken past several times in the past and sorted out locally.