ರಾಹುಲ್, ಚೀನಾ ರಾಯಭಾರಿ ಭೇಟಿ: ಬಹಿರಂಗವಾಯ್ತು 'ಕೈ' ಜಗನ್ನಾಟಕ!

India

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 16:52 [IST]

English summary

Did Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meet with Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui on Saturday or did he not? The Congress denied it on Monday. And the Chinese embassy in Delhi first posted then removed a statement on its website saying that the two met.