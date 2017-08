ಚೀನಾ ಏರ್ ಲೈನ್ಸ್ ನಿಂದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಿಗೆ ಅವಮಾನ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

A complaint was filed after a Chinese airline staffer misbehaved with an Indian flier allegedly over the Doklam standoff. The matter has been taken up with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Pudong airport authorities after it was brought to the notice of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, sources said.