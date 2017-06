ಚಿಕನ್ ತಿನ್ನೋದಿಕ್ಕೆ ಒಂದು ವಾರ ರಜಾ ಕೇಳಿ ಪಡೆದ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ನೌಕರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 17:41 [IST]

English summary

A railway employee posted in Bilaspur district of Chattisgarh has applied for a week's leave only to eat chicken. A single-page leave letter addressed to the station master of Deepka is going viral on social media for its contents. Pankaj Raj, a TA-2 employee at the station, has sought a week's leave to eat enough chicken before 'Shravan' begins.