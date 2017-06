ಹೆಸರು ಬದಲಿಸೋದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಕಷ್ಟದ ಕೆಲಸವಲ್ಲ ಬಿಡಿ: ಹರ್ಯಾಣ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಹೂಡಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) will now be called Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). It is interesting to note that the acronym HUDA sounds similar to former Chief Minister of the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Bhupinder Singh Hooda The decision was taken a Cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.