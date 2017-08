ಹರಿಯಾಣ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ಪುತ್ರನ ಆಟಾಟೋಪದ ಸಿಸಿಟಿವಿ ದೃಶ್ಯ ಪತ್ತೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The CCTV footage supporting a disc jockey's charge that the Haryana BJP chief's son and his friend followed her has been retrieved by the Chandigarh police. The footage was retrieved late Monday night after the police had faced criticism for saying that the CCTVs along the route of the incident were not working.