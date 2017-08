ಹರ್ಯಾಣ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷನ ಪುತ್ರನಿಗೆ 2 ದಿನಗಳ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಕಸ್ಟಡಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala has been remanded to two days police custody in the Chandigarh stalking case. The police produced Vikas and his friend Aashish before a magistrate today and sought their remand in police custody.