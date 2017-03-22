ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಸಂಸತ್ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಸಂಸದ

ಈ ಹಿಂದಿದ್ದಂತೆ, ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ ವೇತನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ. 90ರಷ್ಟು ಪಾಲು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ, ಈಗಲೂ ಅದೇ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೆ ನೀಡಬೇಕೆಂದು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ ತುಮಕೂರು ಸಂಸದ ಮುದ್ದಹನುಮೇಗೌಡ.

ನವದೆಹಲಿ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 21: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದೆರಡು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ ಮುಷ್ಕರವನ್ನು ತುಮಕೂರು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸಂಸದ ಮುದ್ದಹನುಮೇಗೌಡ ಬುಧವಾರ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದರು.

ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ತೀರಾ ಕೆಟ್ಟದಾಗಿದೆ. ವೇತನ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಧರಣಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಲೋಕಸಭೆಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು.[ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ U ಟರ್ನ್, ಧರಣಿ ವಾಪಸ್ ಇಲ್ಲ]

Central Govt should contribute 90% to Anganawadi teachers salary: Muddahanumegowda

ಶೂನ್ಯ ವೇಳೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವಿಚಾರ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿದ ಅವರು, ''ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ ಮಾಸಿಕ ವೇತನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಶೇ. 90ರಷ್ಟು ಹಣ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ಶೇ. 60ರಷ್ಟು ಮಾತ್ರ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದೇ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗೆ ಮೂಲ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಾಗಿ, ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಶೇ. 90ರಷ್ಟು ಹಣವನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ನೀಡಬೇಕು'' ಎಂದ ಅವರು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದರು.

Tumkur MP Muddahanumegowda brought the ongoing agitation of Anganawadi teachers strike in Bengaluru to Loksabha on March 22, 2017. He urged that the Central government should give 90% share in Anganawadi teachers' wages as it was in the past. He also argued that the reduction in Central government's share is the main cause of the problem.
