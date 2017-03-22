ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಸಂಸತ್ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಸಂಸದ

ಈ ಹಿಂದಿದ್ದಂತೆ, ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತೆಯರ ವೇತನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ. 90ರಷ್ಟು ಪಾಲು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ, ಈಗಲೂ ಅದೇ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯವನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೆ ನೀಡಬೇಕೆಂದು ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ ತುಮಕೂರು ಸಂಸದ ಮುದ್ದಹನುಮೇಗೌಡ.

English summary

Tumkur MP Muddahanumegowda brought the ongoing agitation of Anganawadi teachers strike in Bengaluru to Loksabha on March 22, 2017. He urged that the Central government should give 90% share in Anganawadi teachers' wages as it was in the past. He also argued that the reduction in Central government's share is the main cause of the problem.