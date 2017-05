ಸಿಬಿಎಸ್ ಇ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ತಡ: ಆತಂಕದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 10:06 [IST]

English summary

An announcement on the CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 is expected to be delayed further as the board is thinking of challenging the Delhi High Court verdict on moderation policy before the Supreme Court of India. The Delhi High Court had said that the CBSE results should be declared without the moderation policy being scrapped.