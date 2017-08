ಸಿಬಿಐನಿಂದ ಸತತ 8 ಗಂಟೆ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

For Karti Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation had over 100 questions to ask. Grilled by the CBI for over 8 hours, the son of the former union minister, P Chidambaram was cooperative, CBI sources tell OneIndia.