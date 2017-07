ಸುಕ್ಮಾ ಹತ್ಯಾಕಾಂಡದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅನುಮಾನ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಸುವ ನಿಗೂಢ ನಡೆಗಳು!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The BSNL towers had gone dead hours before the deadly attack at Sukma in which 25 CRPF personnel were martyred in a naxal attack. An internal probe has pointed towards the presence of moles who could have been involved in this sabotage. On April 24, the naxals launched a deadly attack on the CRPF personnel at Burkapal in Chhattisgarh's south Bastar district of Sukma.