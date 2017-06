ಕೋಯಿಮತ್ತೂರು: ಲಂಚಾವತಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಶವಾಗಾರವೂ ಹೊರತಲ್ಲ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

InCoimbatore, Tamil Nadu you now have to pay a bribe to take a dead body out of a hospital mortuary! This is what happened unfortunately in the case of a dead 17-year-old girl, Bagyashree, whose family was forced to carry her out of the mortuary of a hospital to the ambulance because they refused to a pay a bribe of Rs.3000 demanded by hospital workers.