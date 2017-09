'ಬ್ಲಾಕ್ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ' ಅಭಿಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಸಾಗರ!

India

Balaraj Tantri

#BlockNarendraModi Anyone who follows vile, vicious abusive trolls isnt & will never be my PM pic.twitter.com/oUoz4l7dmH

#BlockNarendraModi, which began as a protest against what is seen as the Indian PM tacit support for abusive Hindu right-wing trolls, was trending on twitter. This came days after the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.