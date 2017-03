ಗೋ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡುವವರ ಕೈ ಕಾಲು ಮುರಿವೆ: ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಸೈನಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar(UP): BJP MLA Vikram Saini says 'I promised to break limbs of ppl who disrespect and kill cows' (25.3.17) pic.twitter.com/C8tXd2V2Kf

Story first published: Sunday, March 26, 2017, 14:52 [IST]

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Saini for Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar while addressing a gathering said that he will break limbs of those who disrespect cows and engage in cow slaughter.