ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಹುಡುಕಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president of the party, Amit Shah held discussions with senior leaders on the selection of a candidate for the next Vice President of India. The opposition has already declared Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its candidate for the VP elections.