ಮೋದಿ-ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಅವಹೇಳನಕ್ಕೆ ವೇದಿಕೆಯಾಯ್ತೇ ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಹಬ್ಬ?

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

BJP and RSS is trying to destroy our constitution which had contributed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Congress vice presidentg Rahul Gandhi told. He was addressing 3 days Dr B R Ambedkar International Conference 2017, taking place in Bengaluru. Social Reformer Martin Luthar King III, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presented in the conference.