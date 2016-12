ಭೂಸೇನೆಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾಗಿ ಲೆ.ಜ. ಬಿಪಿನ್ ರಾವತ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Gen Dalbir Singh #COAS being presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Lawns of South Block before relinquishing command. pic.twitter.com/OFPEZtmxAZ

Gen Dalbir Singh hands over the command to 27th #COAS Gen Bipin Rawat in an impressive ceremony at South Block today. pic.twitter.com/1aOve6PuuF

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 15:21 [IST]

English summary

Lt Gen Bipin Rawat has taken over as the head of the 1.3 million strong Indian Army, succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.