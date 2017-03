ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಸುಳ್ಳಾಗಿತ್ತು : ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, March 10, 2017, 13:17 [IST]

English summary

Bihar exit poll surveys were also wrong, we will win in Uttar Pradesh. Wait till March 11. These are the confident words of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is not ready to accept exit polls survey declared on Thursday. Most of the exit polls have predicted that BJP will get more seats in Uttar Pradesh.