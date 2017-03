'ಬಿಗ್ ಕ್ಯಾಟ್, ನಿಂಜಾ ಫಾಕ್ಸ್' ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಐಸಿಸ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಕೋಡ್ ವರ್ಡ್

ಗುಜರಾತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಧಿತರಾದ ಶಂಕಿತ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಹೋದರರಿಗೆ ಐಸಿಸ್ ಸಂಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಬಿಗ್ ಕ್ಯಾಟ್' ಮತ್ತು 'ನಿಂಜಾ ಫಾಕ್ಸ್' ಎಂಬ ಅಡ್ಡ ಹೆಸರಿಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಈ ಕೋಡ್ ವರ್ಡ್ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.

English summary

Big cat and Ninja Fox' were the two profile names that were used by a handler of South Asian origin to communicate with the two brothers who were arrested in Gujarat for their alleged links with the Islamic State. Messages exchanged between the handler and Vaseem Ramodiya had come under the scanner of the Intelligence Bureau following which was arrested along with his brother Naeem.