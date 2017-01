ಉಪ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಜತೆಗಿನ ಮೈತ್ರಿಗೆ ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಎಸ್ ಪಿ ಸನಿಹ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 20:32 [IST]

The election commission on Monday declared that the Samajwadi Party's name and 'bicycle' symbol belongs to Akhilesh Yadav's faction of the party. This deal closed, Akhilesh Yadav is inches away from officially declaring an alliance with the Congress.