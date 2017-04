ಮೋದಿ, ಒಬಾಮಾಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ, ಸಲಹೆ ಕಳಿಸಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

This month’s 'Mann Ki Baat' episode will be a special one, where our Republic Day guest @BarackObama & I will share our thoughts together.

I am eagerly looking forward to the special 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with President @BarackObama , which will be aired on 27th January.

'Mann Ki Baat' with President @BarackObama will not be complete without your participation! Send your Qs till the 25th, using #AskObamaModi

Story first published: Thursday, January 22, 2015, 10:52 [IST]

English summary

The monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time will be special as he will be joined by US President Barack Obama. The programme will be aired on January 27, the Prime Minister revealed himself on Thursday through a series of tweets and asked for questions from the public.