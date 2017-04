ನಾನು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ ವದಂತಿಗಳನ್ನು ನಂಬಬೇಡಿ: ರಾಮ್ ದೇವ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Took yog shivir of thousands of yogis in Haridwar today. I am safe and healthy. Don't believe on any rumours pic.twitter.com/6P2KlUXw8l

English summary

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform about his well-being after some messages went viral on WhatsApp and other social media sites saying that something unfortunate happened with him.